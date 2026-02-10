F1 boss suggests multiple teams may struggle to meet key 2026 rule

Audi F1's technical director James Key has suggested that not all teams will meet a new FIA requirement ahead of the 2026 season.

F1 is undergoing a regulations overhaul in 2026, with new power unit rules sweeping into the sport, alongside new aerodynamic car design regulations.

It's meant that teams have been scrambling to get themselves ready for the start of the season, with all outfits being given nine days worth of testing to hone their machinery.

Audi are one of two new names on the F1 grid - alongside Cadillac - but Audi have the benefit of having taken over an already established team in Sauber at the end of last year.

This means that a lot of the team were already in place, including Key, team principal Jonathan Wheatley, and drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, compared to Cadillac who had to hire 5000 staff members throughout 2025.

But as we get close to the start of the season, Key has admitted that Audi are struggling to reach the new weight limit in the sport, and has suggested that Audi's rivals may also be struggling with this.

The 2026 cars are smaller, lighter, narrower and more nimble than in 2025, and the new weight limit was reduced by 30kg in the new sporting regulations.

"It's a really tough goal," Key told Auto Motor und Sport. "I'm not sure if everyone will achieve it, we don't even know for sure ourselves yet.

"The car we've been driving so far still had a lot of sensors on board. I hope we can get close to the limit."

READ MORE: Red Bull 'switch sides' in FIA engine controversy

Will Audi beat Sauber's 2025 points tally in 2026?

Whereas Cadillac have already admitted that they will likely be running plum last in 2026, Audi's goals are less defined in the short term.

They want to become world champions by 2030, an ambitious goal which probably starts with them attempting to be in the same position that Sauber were last year, regular points scorers.

The condensed midfield of 2025 meant that Sauber finished down in ninth in the constructors' standings, but they did pick up 70 points and secured a grand prix podium.

That points tally would have seen them finish sixth in 2024, and a comfortable seventh in 2023, and a similar tally would surely be seen as a success for Audi's first season as a team and power unit manufacturer.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

The 2026 F1 season gets underway on Friday, March 6, at the Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

FP1 will mark the first session of the season at 12:30pm local time (1:30am GMT), while qualifying will get underway on Saturday, March 7 at 4pm local time (5am GMT). Lights out for the first grand prix of the year is at 3pm local time (4am GMT).

F1 HEADLINES: Adrian Newey raises eyebrows as FIA engine war takes fresh twist

Related