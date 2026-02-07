F1 chief hints 'massive straight-line speed' in Mercedes power unit boost

Alpine F1 boss Steve Nielsen has hinted that fans can expect to see a significant improvement in speed with the 2026 cars, while also giving his thoughts on the new Mercedes power unit partnership.

2026 is seeing wholesale regulation changes sweeping into F1, both in terms of the aerodynamic car design, and in terms of power units, with electrical energy output being tripled.

There will be an almost exact 50-50 split between electrical power and power from the internal combustion engine in the new power units, while the internal combustion engine will run off entirely sustainable fuels.

The energy recovery system will recover twice as much energy to the battery as in 2025, and drivers are expected to have added responsibility to manage their battery capacity.

However, the new power units are being met with a lot of enthusiasm from teams and pundits alike, and there are two new power unit manufacturers in Red Bull powertrains and Audi who are joining the grid this year.

One power unit manufacturer left at the end of 2025, with Renault ending their 48-year stint in the sport.

That left Alpine with a decision to make on who their next power unit supplier would be, and the Enstone outfit ended up striking a deal with Mercedes, who are now considered to be the manufacturer best placed to master the new regulations.

Alpine managing director Nielsen opened up on the new partnership, and the new engine regulations, in an interview with F1.com.

"A new power unit supplier for us, we get to work with Mercedes. So, an awful lot to learn. I’m sure most of the teams here are doing the same stuff; getting to know the new power units that we’ve got this year, the energy deployment, recovery, and so on, and with the new aerodynamic packages that we’ve all got.

"We shook down at Silverstone before coming here, and left there with probably more questions than answers. But we’ve been able to come here and work on some of that, particularly on energy recovery. That’s a big learning curve for us, and I think all teams.

"So, we’ve been focusing on that. It does involve driver input. And really just learning these new cars, massive straight-line speeds that we’ve not seen before, less downforce in the corners, and stuff. So, really, a lot to learn for teams and drivers."

Where do Alpine expect to be in 2026?

Flavio Briatore has admitted he was a key component in Alpine's decision to switch to Mercedes power units, and that is surely going to give the team a boost in 2026.

Alpine finished last season rock bottom of the constructors' championship, and second driver Franco Colapinto didn't manage to score a single point.

At the team's car launch, both Pierre Gasly and Briatore were more positive about Alpine's chances this year compared to last year, but it's unlikely that the team are going to be challenging for podiums.

Becoming a regular points-scoring team once more in 2026 will be seen as a success for them, and that will place added pressure on the young shoulders of Colapinto, who is without a point in 18 grand prix weekends for the outfit.

