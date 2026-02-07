F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton is yet to receive news of who his new race engineer will be for 2026 at Ferrari (well, at least to our knowledge)!

The seven-time champion is believed to be undergoing a major reshuffle of staff, both within his personal management camp and at the Scuderia, in an attempt to improve the fine margins that could see him finally find success in red.

After completing his first full season as a Ferrari F1 driver, Hamilton has only stood on the podium once in 24 grand prix weekends.

The 41-year-old now faces the challenge of proving his 2025 Chinese GP sprint race win was not a fluke, and that he still has what it takes to return to top form before retiring.

Last year, Hamilton often cut a severely dejected figure, but ahead of the 2026 campaign, which is now just one month away, the Brit appears to be much happier knowing major personnel changes are taking place.

At the start of the year, Ferrari announced Hamilton's rather uninspiring race engineer Riccardo Adami would not be returning to the position for 2026, instead taking up a role as Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and Test Previous Cars Manager.

Following the news, rumours naturally swirled over who could replace Adami, and though nothing has been confirmed by the team, one man's name has stuck.

Why Ferrari must look elsewhere for new Hamilton ally

Ahead of the Barcelona shakedown, where Hamilton topped the unofficial timesheets in his new Ferrari, Italian media named the Brit's potential new race engineer as ex-McLaren star Cedric Michel-Grosjean.

Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater then addressed the rumours following Michel-Grosjean's departure from the papaya team, confirming his understanding from his paddock sources that the former McLaren engineer was 'Ferrari-bound' in 2026.

Slater then posed the question during a Sky F1 testing roundup whether the man who played an instrumental role in returning McLaren to the top would be fit for the role of Hamilton's engineer, especially considering he has never done the job before.

"Is he going to be Lewis Hamilton's race engineer, though?" Slater asked. "He has never been a race engineer within Formula 1. A good numbers guy, he was able to marry the numbers to Oscar Piastri last season, apparently, very effectively, so someone that could work in that area. But quite a step, isn't it, if he does get that job, to have never been a race engineer?

"For your first job to be with the seven-time world champion under a new ruleset at Ferrari?"

But Adami's stint alongside Hamilton in 2025 proves that the success between a driver and their race engineer does not stem from experience, but instead from compatibility.

Adami and Hamilton were very obviously not a good fit all the way from their competitive debut in Melbourne to the season finale in Abu Dhabi, where even then, the Italian engineer was accused of blanking the former Mercedes star.

Hamilton was left constantly asking for more information, or at times, requesting that Adami just stopped talking over team radio entirely. But Adami had an impressive resume and on paper, was a good fit for Hamilton.

The Italian had previously been a race engineer for Carlos Sainz, who remains Ferrari's most recent grand prix winner, and F1 legend Sebastian Vettel.

Could McLaren man be the answer to Hamilton's F1 woes?

The reality is that every driver demands something different from their race engineer, and so the perfect pairing for Hamilton could come from someone just starting out in the role.

Someone like Michel-Grosjean could be just what he has been missing since his move to Ferrari; a fresh face, not moulded by any previous driver preferences, who offers a clean slate, ready to learn and assist a seven-time champion on his mission to potentially pick up an eighth title.

More importantly, Michel-Grosjean has been trained by McLaren, not Ferrari, so he won't have picked up any habits from the Scuderia that may not be to Hamilton's liking (something which also seriously reduces the chances of any further incidents like Leclerc's hilarious but rather telling 'the seat is full of water' exchange with Ferrari engineer Bryan Bozzi).

McLaren are no amateurs, and they may have just prepped and primed one of their own into the perfect race engineer for the next stage of Hamilton's career.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

Hamilton will be in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, where he will hopefully have a new race engineer at his side!

The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET. The first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain will kick off before then on February 11 until 13, and the second round continues from February 18 until February 20.

