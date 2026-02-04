WATCH: Daniel Ricciardo's incredible reaction to Max Verstappen with No 3 for the first time
WATCH: Daniel Ricciardo's incredible reaction to Max Verstappen with No 3 for the first time
Daniel Ricciardo has reacted brilliantly to Max Verstappen adopting his F1 driver number.
Despite coming within two points of Lando Norris at the end of 2025, it was not enough for Verstappen to claim a consecutive fifth world title.
As a prize for his maiden title win, Norris will compete the entire of the 2026 season with the No1 plastered on his papaya car, forgoing his traditional No 4 for the accolade.
This meant Verstappen was forced to change his driver number for the 2026 season, no longer the reigning world champion, and decided not to return to his former 33.
Instead, Verstappen elected the number (3) of his old team-mate at Red Bull, Ricciardo, who left F1 in 2024 and retired from professional motorsport.
Ricciardo reacts to Verstappen driver change
Ricciardo has since taken on an ambassadorial role with Ford, who coincidentally, partner Red Bull from this season onwards.
Verstappen and Ricciardo once again were reunited at the Red Bull/Ford season launch, where the F1 team shared a behind the scenes video of the pair.
As Ricciardo shook Verstappen's hands, he greeted his former team-mate with a: "I know those soft hands."
"That's a bit scary. I do a lot of manicures and pedicures," Verstappen responded.
Ricciardo then prodded Verstappen's brand new cobalt cap, referencing the new driver number, to which the Dutchman took it off his head and proudly displayed the new design with a beaming smile.
"Si, magnifique," came Ricciardo's linguistic soup of a response.
