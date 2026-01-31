Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different
Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different
Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his excitement at being a part of Ford Racing's return to F1 in 2026.
Ford have started a new partnership with Ricciardo's old F1 team, Red Bull Racing, helping the Milton Keynes-based outfit as they begin a new era of power unit production.
Ricciardo was recently appointed global ambassador for Ford Racing, and although he has said in the past that his role would have nothing to do with Ford and Red Bull's F1 partnership, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has hinted the Aussie racer may be back in the paddock at some point.
Now, Ricciardo himself has suggested he does have 'some involvement' with Ford Racing's F1 exploits, while talking about his new role and life outside of racing.
Asked what the most exciting part of Ford’s F1 return was, Ricciardo said in an interview with GQ Sports: "Bringing back some history and American passion. And I get to be involved outside but with some involvement, if that makes sense."
Ricciardo was then asked what is next for him in his life away from racing, to which the eight-time grand prix winner responded: "What is next for me is really just enjoying this pace [of] life I’m living now.
"It took me a little while to adjust from retirement but now I am finding, let’s say, my pace and my happiness.
"With Ford and being the ambassador for them, it’s a way to still stay in racing, in motorsport, in the automotive world, but without the pressure I put on myself for many years. So that’s a nice balance that I’m very happy with."
Ricciardo's Ford Racing role
Since becoming Ford Racing ambassador back in September, Ricciardo has thrown himself into many events across the racing calendar.
Ricciardo recently got back behind the wheel of a Ford Raptor at the 2025 Raptor Rally, vlogging the event with Ford and taking to Lake Havasu in the Raptor.
He has regularly been seen across their social channels and at various events, with F1 fans hoping this will lead to a reunion with the Red Bull team in the paddock at a grand prix weekend in 2026.
Ricciardo recently posted a highlights montage on Instagram of his Ford Raptor adventure, saying: "Pure freedom and fun in the desert at Raptor Rally!
"Getting to jump the Ford F-150 Raptor through the sand in Lake Havasu was a blast."
The former fan-favourite F1 star also recently reunited with former team-mate Max Verstappen, an appearance which came about thanks to the new association with Ford Racing that both drivers now have in 2026.
