Hamilton reveals DREAM career move in bid to 'mix it up'

Lewis Hamilton has his sights set on swapping the tarmac for a football field after revealing his goals outside of Formula 1.

The seven-time world champion has long made no secret of holding many passions outside of motor racing and has in the past explored many avenues of leisure including recording music.

Pursuits outside of Formula 1

But the Mercedes star admits he now wants a taste of NFL action and is keen to train alongside the Denver Broncos.

Hamilton became a co-owner of the three-time Super Bowl champions last August and has since been to see the team perform in the NFL on his ventures away from F1.

Now he is keen to join them on the field – albeit via a training session – having admitted to enjoying many other activities outside of grand prix racing.

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his ambitions as he races in his last year of his current Mercedes deal

“I'd love to do an iron man one day, I want to climb Mount Everest. I've tied MotoGP, I’d love to get out in a NASCAR again I enjoyed that last time.

“I’d love to cross over and do some training with the Denver Broncos now I’m part of them, I’d love to train with the squad.

“[I’m] always tapping into something new, like I’d do Muay-Thai boxing, I skydive and surf. I like mixing it up. I play squash. I’d like to do different things otherwise it's boring in the gym the whole time. It's healthy on the mind.”

Life after Mercedes?

While Mercedes will not quite be sweating on the prospect of the Brit lining up as a quarter-back for the NFL side next term, they will have some unease over his contract that expires at the end of the season.

Hamilton has hinted he has no desires to leave the team, but there is the possibility he could still make an exit over the winter, with former British F1 winner Johnny Herbert revealing how a key rival could lure him away.

