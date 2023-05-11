Hamilton helps teenager earn LIFE-CHANGING fortune
A teenager has pocketed a huge amount of money after selling an ultra rare Lewis Hamilton trading card for a record sum.
Jean-Nicolas Gagon and his father Nicholas picked up the card from a $50 pack, only to then sell the card for an eyewatering $900,000 at an auction.
The card was just pulled from a standard pack of 2020 Topps Chrome F1 pack by the 16-year-old but there is good reason why it has commanded near instant high value.
It's an ultra rare Superfactor 1/1 Lewis Hamilton card – making it the only one of its kind.
The card itself features Hamilton in his 2020 Mercedes race suit with his hands clasped together, in a season where he would go on to win the seventh and so far latest of his championship successes in dominating style.
Adding to its value, it also contains the signature of the British star. The initial interest in the card was valued around $750,000.
Speaking to the Netflix show 'King of Collectibles: the Goldin Touch', the father said: "When I heard that amount, I almost fell backwards.
“I never thought a little piece of cardboard could be worth that much."
Later on the card was sold on the Goldin's Auction site for $900,000 – an all-time record for any F1 card.
"I'm your favourite son," Nicolas joked in the show after finding out how much the card was worth.
