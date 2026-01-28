Williams chief claims F1 team 'could have been ready' for 2026 testing

It's been revealed that Williams F1 team 'could have made' the Barcelona private shakedown, if they pushed 'at all costs'.

The Grove-based outfit announced last week that they would not be present at the first pre-season test of 2026, with their 2026 car not yet ready.

The FW48 had not passed the nosecone test that all cars have to go through, and they opted to pull out of the private shakedown event in Barcelona in order not to rush through their car design.

F1 is currently in Barcelona for the five-day private shakedown which is not being broadcast on TV, before there are two three-day testing events scheduled for February in Bahrain, which will be televised and will have lap times that are more representative.

Williams will only partake in these, missing valuable track time in Barcelona with the 2026 regulation changes giving all 11 teams a few more headaches than usual heading into the season.

Now, Sky Sports F1 pundit Craig Slater has revealed that Williams' technical director Matt Harmon told him a few more details about the problem with the team's machinery, and the tough decision to withdraw from the private shakedown.

"Matt Harmon the technical director said they could have made this if they'd gone at all costs but it wasn't the right engineering decision," Slater said on Sky Sports F1's highlights show.

"It's the nosecone test which they haven't passed yet, people are working all hours, multiple people, to try and get this right.

"James Vowles did address the factory, called them together, inform them of a decision made in the middle of last week I'm told not to go to this test, but I guess ultimately the buck stops at him."

What is a shakedown?

A shakedown refers to the first time that teams can properly run their cars on track, like a pre-season health check.

It differs to the official tests that are coming up in Bahrain in that it is away from the eyes of the public, with F1 even cutting data feeds which were showing lap times early in the week.

Teams get the chance to test out all of the new design features on their new cars without limitations, with no maximum limit put on the number of laps that they are allowed to do each day.

They are limited to running on just three of the five days, however, and Aston Martin have already revealed that they'll only use two of those days, while Williams are of course not using any of their allotted three days.

The private shakedown means that the press do not have access, and only a small crew are admitted to film content for teams and drivers.

Nevertheless, Sky Sports will be on hand to guide viewers through the Barcelona shakedown, with a testing highlights show broadcast on their Sky Sports F1 channel at 9pm each night. Also keep an eye on their socials for live reaction a little earlier than that.

