Verstappen snubbed by F1 AGAIN despite Miami masterclass

Max Verstappen fought back from P9 to take victory at the Miami Grand Prix, but this wasn't enough to land him a spot at the top of F1's power rankings for the weekend.

The Dutch driver lost his place at the top of the overall power rankings leaderboard to Fernando Alonso at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and the Spaniard has now extended his lead at the top of the rankings after Miami.

Alonso received a mighty score of 9.6/10 for his display on the streets of Miami, beating Verstappen to the top spot after the Dutchman was handed a score of 9.0.

Alonso on top

Explaining their decision to hand Alonso the top score of the field in Miami, the F1 power ranking judges pointed to his consistency and pace relative to Mercedes and Ferrari.

"In possibly his quietest weekend of the season, Alonso continued to do what he has done all season: putting the AMR23 on the podium," the judges explained.

"He dropped down to fourth when it looked like Carlos Sainz had undercut him in the pits, but quickly re-overtook his compatriot to then drive what he called a lonely race to third."

Fernando Alonso has been on the podium in four of the last five Grands Prix

Despite turning in a phenomenal performance on Sunday afternoon, Verstappen's qualifying error cost him a place at the top of the order in the F1 power rankings.

As the judges explained: "The only black mark against Verstappen this weekend was his inability to set a lap in Q3 in qualifying. Other than that, he was in a league of his own in Miami."

F1 Power Rankings after the 2023 Miami Grand Prix

The complete top 10 from the Miami Grand Prix are as follows:

1. Fernando Alonso - 9.6 2. Max Verstappen - 9.0 3. George Russell - 8.8 4. Kevin Magnussen - 8.2 5=. Pierre Gasly - 7.8 5=. Sergio Perez - 7.8 7=. Lewis Hamilton - 7.6 7=. Yuki Tsunoda - 7.6 9. Carlos Sainz - 7.2 10. Nico Hulkenberg - 7.0

