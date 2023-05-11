Marko explains why Miami was NOT one of Verstappen's best drives

Harry Smith

Helmut Marko has claimed that Max Verstappen's qualifying mishap was all that prevented his Miami Grand Prix performance from going down as one of his very best in F1.

Verstappen failed to record a lap time in Q3 during Saturday's qualifying session, ducking out of his first flying lap due to an error before a Charles Leclerc crash caused a session-ending red flag.

The Dutch driver started P9 on the grid thanks to Saturday's shortcomings but cut through the field on Sunday to take his third victory of the season and extend his lead at the top of the drivers' standings.

That win was a massive statement of intent as Verstappen looks to see off the challenge of a spirited Sergio Perez to claim his third successive world title.

Verstappen's Miami brilliance

“This was an incredible race from Max," Marko said in an interview with De Telegraaf.

"He was fast but also kept an eye on the condition of his tyres. The fact that he drove the fastest lap time in the penultimate lap was impressive."

Verstappen was simply unstoppable during Sunday's Miami Grand Prix

Marko then explained that it was qualifying that stopped the Miami Grand Prix from going down as a true Verstappen masterclass.

“If we disregard that moment during qualifying on Saturday, this was one of Max's best performances”.

“Max made the difference in that. We were a bit concerned beforehand in case a safety car would come, but that was not the case. Once he was in the open air, Max was unstoppable.”

