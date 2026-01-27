F1 star Johnny Herbert has 'unhealthy obsession' with world champion

F1 driver-turned-pundit Johnny Herbert has an 'unhealthy obsession' with a particular world champion, at least that's what Spanish publication Marca thinks.

Herbert competed in F1 between 1989 and 2000 when he drove for seven different teams, but since completing his final stint for Jaguar 26 years ago, he has turned his attention to becoming an FIA steward and getting involved in broadcasting.

The three-time grand prix winner event went up against F1 champion Michael Schumacher, who was his team-mate at Benetton, but it is two-time title holder Fernando Alonso that Marca feel has been unfairly targeted by the Brit.

In a recent report, the Madrid-based newspaper wrote: "Johnny Herbert's obsession seems unhealthy. There is hardly a single interview in which the former driver and former FIA steward, who was dismissed from that position before the start of last season, does not talk about Fernando Alonso.

"It seems to be his only topic of conversation, probably because it is a way to make headlines in the media and get attention."

What happened between Herbert and Alonso?

The claim from Marca comes after Herbert revealed in a recent podcast appearance that his relationship with Alonso remains 'awkward' to this day following a string of disagreements.

Marca pointed out that it was Herbert who 'started the hostilities' way back in 2016 however, when the Brit said during his time with Sky that Alonso should retire.

This opinion led to a horrendously awkward confrontation on Sky Sports when Alonso approached Herbert on air in retaliation, telling him: "I will not retire… I was world champion. You ended up as a commentator because you were not a world champion."

Many fans of Alonso, including Marca it seems, maintain that Herbert never got over the humiliating interaction, something which raised a concerning question mark over his impartiality as an FIA steward.

At the 2024 Australian Grand Prix, Alonso was slapped with a 20-second penalty and two penalty points for 'dangerous, erratic driving' at the Australian Grand Prix.

Herbert was part of the stewarding panel that decided upon the harsh verdict for the Aston Martin driver, and it seems Alonso never got over the penalty.

Herbert has now revealed that four months after the 2024 incident in Melbourne, he approached Alonso, but that the Spaniard failed to greet him.

"I went and stuck my arm out, and he just completely blanked me, turned away," Herbert has now claimed.

"All he said to me, never, ever looked me in the eye, and he says, ‘You don’t have to worry. I’m not going to be here much longer’... He lied! He lied to me, because he’s still there," he continued.

With less than two months to go until the first round of the 2026 campaign, Alonso is gearing up for what could be his final chance to pick up a third championship whilst Herbert has stuck to punditry having 'mutually agreed' with the FIA that his work as a pundit was 'incompatible' with his F1 stewarding duties.

F1 HEADLINES: Adrian Newey ‘furious’ as Christian Horner in talks to return

Related