Alonso hits out at HARSH FIA punishment

Fernando Alonso has shared his surprise at being awarded a penalty for his antics in the closing stages of the Australian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard was awarded a 20-second time penalty for ‘potentially dangerous’ driving after braking early to disrupt George Russell’s run through turn six.

It worked – as the dirty air he created resulted in Russell sliding off the track and into the barriers, helping to secure sixth position.

But the stewards took a dim view of his driving and slapped him with a penalty which dropped him to eighth place after the race.

Although it didn’t affect Aston Martin nor Alonso’s positioning in either championship, it could prove costly by the time the final event of the season has passed in Abu Dhabi.

Fernando Alonso chases George Russell in Melbourne
Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin contract expires in 2024

What was Alonso's reaction to the penalty?

The two-time champion took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to complain about the decision which stripped him of four points.

“A bit surprised by a penalty at the end of the race regarding how we should approach the corners or how we should drive the race cars,” he said.

“At no point do we want to do anything wrong at these speeds. I believe that without gravel on that corner, on any other corner in the world we will never be even investigated.

“We never drive at 100% every race lap and every corner, we save fuel, tires, brakes, so being responsible for not making every lap the same is a bit surprising.”

Alonso will now have a week to debrief before heading to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix – a track which should suit his AMR24.

A few big months lie ahead regarding the future of the Spaniard, who has his eye on one of Formula 1’s premiere seats with the likes of Red Bull or Mercedes.

