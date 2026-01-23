Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed that he accidentally went the wrong way during his driving test.

Having signed his first F1 contract by the age of just 16 with Red Bull sister team Toro Rosso, Verstappen had already raced in several grands prix before he passed his driving test.

The Dutchman was 17 during his first F1 season in 2015, and turned 18 in September of that year, the legal age for being able to drive a car on the road in the Netherlands.

On his 18th birthday, Verstappen opted to take his test to get it out of the way, and passed, although admitted that he did make a couple of mistakes.

Now, while mocking new Red Bull teenage sensation Arvid Lindblad for not having his driving licence just yet, Verstappen has revealed that he even went the wrong way during his test.

"I didn't cut corners," the Dutchman revealed in a video on Red Bull's TikTok. "Well one time I went left when I was supposed to go right but they were generous."

Lindblad the new Verstappen?

Lindblad is joining Red Bull's sister team just as Verstappen did all the way back in 2015 for his rookie season in the sport.

British-Swedish star Lindblad is just 18 years of age, a year older than Verstappen during his first race as an F1 driver, but managed to win three races in F2 last year and has been called up after competing in a couple of practice sessions in 2025.

He will partner Liam Lawson, who will be a good marker for Lindblad's performance given Lawson now has a full season in the sport under his belt.

Time will tell as to whether Linblad is Red Bull's next Verstappen.

