Honda F1 boss hints at FIA action over engine loophole

Honda Racing president Koji Watanabe has hinted that the FIA could take action over an alleged F1 engine loophole in the 2026 regulations.

A meeting between the FIA and F1 teams took place on Thursday January 22, following concerns Mercedes had exploited a loophole in the engine regulations.

Rival power unit manufacturers, such as Audi, Honda and Ferrari, believe that Mercedes, and potentially even Red Bull Powertrains, are exploiting a loophole involving the compression ratio.

The ratio was reduced to 16:1 from 18:1 for this season, but the compression ratio is measured when the engine isn't running and is cold. It is believed that Mercedes and Red Bull, however, have found a way to make their engines run at higher compression ratios out on the track, and under hotter conditions.

This could allegedly give Mercedes and Red Bull a 0.3 seconds advantage, hence concerns from their rivals.

Honda on F1 engine loophole saga

Speaking during Honda's 2026 engine launch in Tokyo, Watanabe addressed the new engine regulations and suggested that the FIA will make a decision over whether the engine is legal or not during Thursday's meeting.

“This year, as far as the new regulations, the interpretation of the regulation and the operations for it – so not just on this but also there are a lot of factors that need to come in discussion,” Watanabe said.

“There’s more to it. So we would like to keep them aside for now, but then we want to make it clear that we want to meet and comply to the regulations.”

“Regulations do not have everything listed very clearly. In the new regulations, we look into the possibility of the new technology for each of the different power units.

“There is a lot of room for interpretation as well, and this is also part of the race. For the FIA, it’s up to them to decide on whether it’s good or bad.

“For Honda, we have a lot of different ideas and we would like to discuss with the FIA to understand if our ideas are accepted or if it’s not okay.

“That’s how we’re going to proceed. We would always look to the FIA, to consult with them, on regulation related matters.”

