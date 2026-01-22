Cadillac F1 team banned from using Formula 1 name
Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon has revealed that the team were prevented from using the Formula 1 brand name in a recent job advert.
In 2023, General Motors (GM) and Andretti Global revealed their intention to enter GM's Cadillac brand into F1, but the Formula One Group vetoed their bid.
Despite this rejection, the team continued to advertise for staff, before Andretti Global chief, Michael Andretti, stepped down as CEO in October, 2024.
In November 2024, however, GM confirmed that they had reached an agreement with F1 for their Cadillac brand to join the grid as an 11th team in 2026.
Cadillac's F1 entry finally became official in March 2025, receiving final approval to join the sport from the FIA and Formula One Management.
Lowdon reflects on Cadillac entry
Speaking to F1 commentator David Croft at the Autosport Business Exchange, Cadillac team principal Lowdon reflected on the hiring process and how they were banned from advertising with the Formula 1 name before they were an official entry.
"We put a lot of job adverts out before we had the entry," Lowdon explained.
"But we weren't allowed to use the words 'Formula 1', because we don't have the rights. So, we put adverts out saying 'position available in top tier motorsport', which became the secret word for Formula 1.
"We'd set a target of hiring 525 people by 31st December 2025. We thought that was the minimum you needed just to turn up. So we advertised 595 positions. We had and acknowledged 143,265 applications. It was unbelievable."
The American team approach their first official tests as a Formula 1 team, with running in Barcelona getting underway on January 26, preparing for a year that will be a monumental challenge for Cadillac, and their driver lineup of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.
