Lewis Hamilton calls out Ferrari F1 team-mate on gym fail

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has laughed at Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, who had claimed that he was 'resting' from the gym.

Hamilton and Leclerc are team-mates at the Maranello-based outfit, and have recently been involved in the release of Ferrari's stunning new racesuits for the 2026 season.

The team's SF-26 car will be unveiled on Saturday January 23, too, as preparations for the new season ramp up.

Both drivers will be desperately hoping that the 2026 machinery is better than the 2025 car, which went the whole of the 2025 season without challenging for a single grand prix victory.

Now, a video has been released on the team's X account which shows a behind-the-scenes look at Leclerc and Hamilton's shoot where they were showing off the new racesuits.

And they were in a relaxed, jokey mood, with Hamilton questioning what time Leclerc had got up that day. "7:45," the Monegasque driver replied.

Seven-time champion Hamilton then said: "You didn't come to the gym?" Leclerc replied: "Today I'm resting."

Hamilton then laughed in response and exclaimed: "Resting?"

Hamilton and Leclerc hoping to be in a title fight

However much the pair are going to the gym, they are not going to be able to challenge for the drivers' championship unless Ferrari give them a car capable of claiming some grand prix victories in 2026.

New regulations that are sweeping into the sport this year could allow for Ferrari to fight higher up the grid in 2026, if they can get it right.

The Maranello-based outfit did master the previous set of regulations initially, winning two of the first three grands prix in 2022, but they regressed during the rest of the season, and indeed in 2023.

Ferrari have not won a championship of any kind since the 2008 season, and are hoping that their highly talented driver duo of Leclerc and Hamilton can help them to end that hoodoo in 2026.

