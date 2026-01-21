Max Verstappen has revealed he intends to spend more time with his family before focusing on the 2026 F1 season.

The F1 grid are well aware of the challenge that faces them this season, having to adjust to an entire new generation of cars. Big changes are taking place both on the power unit and chassis side, with the complete removal of the MGU-H and a smaller design for the cars.

For Red Bull, however, not only will they have to contend with the new cars, but also the strength of their powertrains project will be put to the test with their DM01.

Preparation will be key, but Verstappen has revealed he is not going to waste January on the simulator, contrary to his reputation as a diligent sim racer.

Max Verstappen rejects pre-season prep

Speaking to Dutch publication De Telegraaf ahead of the 2026 season, Verstappen discussed his approach with the new cars, revealing that he had chosen to forgo extensive simulator work.

The first time Verstappen will drive the RB22 will in fact be during private testing in Barcelona, which kicks off on January 26, behind closed doors.

Red Bull themselves have not opted to utilise a filming day before this date, with their sister team Racing Bulls briefly testing the car in Imola instead, to gather data from the brand new engine.

“I could spend 10 days in the simulator now, but that wouldn't be very useful,” Verstappen said.

“My previous experiences with the new rules tell me that a lot of adjustments are made after we've actually driven the car on the track.

"I'd rather stay home with my family as much as possible, if I'm away that much. And others are already using the simulator, so I get feedback from them. Once I'm in the car, I can indicate the direction more accurately.”

