Former Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has provided an update on whether he intends to return to F1 following his exit from the sport in 2025.

The Austrian founded his own racing team (RSM Marko) in 1984, which later became the training ground for Red Bull's junior stars from 2005 onwards.

The 82-year-old is credited with spotting the talent of a young Max Verstappen, who has since gone on to match Sebastian Vettel's feat of winning four consecutive drivers' titles for the squad.

But 2026 will see the first season in Verstappen's career where he will take to the track without Marko's presence in the Red Bull garage, after the team announced following the 2025 season finale that he would be exiting the team for good.

Since his official exit at the end of the year, the outspoken figure has maintained that he will be keeping a close eye on how the 2026 season unfolds and remain in close contact with Verstappen, but could we see Marko make a return with a rival team in future?

Marko: F1 return 'out of the question'

Having played a pivotal role in helping Red Bull build their driver development programme from the ground up, it would certainly be a shock to see Marko return to the grid with a different constructor.

In the last 18 months, Red Bull has undergone a rebrand of sorts and will head into the new regulations cycle without any of their previous leaders.

Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley and Marko have all departed the Milton Keynes-based squad and whilst Newey and Wheatley have secured roles with Red Bull rivals, Marko has confirmed he has no plans to follow suit.

In conversation with ORF, the Austrian reflected on how he felt about watching Red Bull's progress from the sidelines, saying: "I’m not completely involved anymore, but I’m up to speed. The nice thing is that I don’t feel any pressure, so I don’t lie awake with thoughts like, ‘What if the engine doesn’t work, or something else doesn’t?’ and so on."

"I don’t have that direct responsibility anymore. Of course, I am interested in getting the best possible result for Red Bull, but the situation is much more relaxed now."

Marko then gave an update on his retirement status, confirming: "Yes, it is 100 per cent out of the question that I will return to Formula 1."

The ex-motorsport chief went on to reveal that he had received offers to switch allegiances, but that no team can replace Red Bull now.

"I have had very obscure and interesting requests and conversations at times. But I have become successful in F1 with Red Bull, and that should continue. Nothing else will take its place," he said.

