Adrian Newey with hair? Retro F1 video discovered of design genius

Adrian Newey is one of the greatest minds ever to grace F1 with his ideas, but have you ever seen him with hair?

Whilst you stew over that concept, let's take a look back to the time when he did have a full head of hair to boast.

Newey first designed an F1 car of his own ahead of the 1988 season with March, the Bicester-based outfit he had begun working for in 1981.

The March 881 was more competitive than anyone in the paddock had expected it to be and it helped Italian driver Ivan Capelli to finish the season P7 in the drivers' standings.

This result would go on to become by far Capelli's career-best championship finish.

Newey: 'That's why his hair is so big, it's full of secrets!'

Now, in a video which has resurfaced thanks to the 'UnracedF1' account on social media, fans have been transported back to the F1 paddock in 1988, where legendary commentator Murray Walker paid March a visit.

The clip was taken at the 1988 Spanish Grand Prix and featured interviews with Mauricio Gugelmin, Ian Phillips, Capelli and F1 design legend Newey, who even back then was already being described as a 'genius'.

But Newey was almost unrecognisable as the Brit appeared on camera, not bald like modern fans may be accustomed to but with a full head of hair!

Don't believe me? The evidence is here for all to see (quick tip- the moment you're all waiting for comes at 1:55).

Newey, now 67 years old, may have lost the majority of his barnet, but his designs have contributed to a whopping total of 12 constructors’ championships and 13 drivers’ titles.

The British engineer famously made a promise to himself to never move to a successful F1 team so understandably, he has now taken up the challenge of transforming Aston Martin into a championship-winning squad.

2026 marks the first year of F1's new regulations and the combination of Newey and two-time champion Fernando Alonso has many fans and pundits eager to see what the duo can achieve together.

