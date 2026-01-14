Jules Bianchi's father has good news after NINE of the late F1 star's karts were stolen

The father of late F1 star Jules Bianchi has provided a positive update after nine karts were stolen from his home.

Philippe Bianchi took to Facebook to confirm the good news that some of the items had been recovered, including the last kart his son drove before making the switch to single seaters.

Jules Bianchi got off to a flying start in 2007, when he joined the junior formulas and also won the French Formula Renault 2.0 Championship in the same year.

After finding success outside of karting the Frenchman then secured a seat in F1 feeder series GP2 (now F2) ahead of the 2010 campaign.

Having signed on as a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2009, Bianchi's F1 journey took another positive step when he became a test driver for the Scuderia in 2011.

Two years later, he signed for Marussia ahead of the 2013 championship, making his F1 debut at the Australian Grand Prix.

He held onto his seat for the following season but lost his life after a tragic accident at the 2014 Japanese GP, when his car crashed into a recovery vehicle at Turn 7 of the Suzuka circuit.

The Marussia driver was immediately taken to hospital but sadly remained in a coma until he passed away nine months later.

Bianchi's father 'hopeful' as kart search continues

Last week, Philippe Bianchi took to social media, pleading fans to remain vigilant after nine karts had been stolen.

The Frenchman highlighted the sentimental value to the family given that Jules' last kart he had ever driven was among those taken.

But now, Philippe has shared that Jules' last kart has been recovered, stating that he remains optimistic that all the stolen items will be recovered.

The Facebook post read: "It is with immense joy that I can confirm that Jules' kart has been found.

"This is a huge relief for our whole family. A huge thank you to everyone who shared the news on social media, to the media who relayed the information, and to the Brignoles police for their efforts.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone for making this possible. We still have a few karts left to find, as well as a mini motorbike, but thanks to all of you, I am hopeful. Forever Jules #JB17."

