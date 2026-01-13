'DREADFUL' - British driver issues astonishing rant at FIA stewards

A British racing star has issued a scathing verdict of FIA race stewards following an incident at a recent race.

The 2025/26 Formula E season saw its second race of the season taking place this weekend, with Nick Cassidy claiming the Mexico City E-Prix win to take an early lead in the drivers' standings.

But it was further back where the excitement in the all-electric series took place this weekend, with a four-car incident heading into the turn five hairpin at the Mexican track.

And one of the drivers forced to retire after the incident was British racing star Dan Ticktum, whose exuberant racing style has grabbed the headlines in the last few years.

Ticktum drives with the Cupra Kiro team but is yet to finish a race in 2025/26, after also being forced to retire from the Sao Paulo E-Prix in December.

Following the incident in Mexico, Ticktum described his fellow competitors as 'petulant children' over team radio, but it was in his post-race interview where his attentions turned to the stewards at the track.

"The stewarding level in this championship at the moment is just dreadful, so everyone is driving like a***holes," he told The Race.

"There's loads of half moves, loads of lunges, not necessarily all the driver's fault, really. It's just it's not being policed properly, and it's just like a rental car race.

"Da Costa hit me first a couple of laps before the incident that took me out completely, but I had lost three or four places and gets a warning for it.

"I don't know in what other championship in the world that you can hit another driver up the a*** and they lose a few positions and you don't get anything for it. It's just a joke."

Why is Ticktum a controversial racing star?

Ticktum is entering his fifth season in the all-electric series, but his driving style has regularly led to criticism from pundits, fellow competitors, and indeed F1 drivers.

Following Max Verstappen's shocking move on George Russell at last year's Spanish GP in which it appeared as though Verstappen had purposely crashed into the Brit, Russell compared the Dutchman to Ticktum, to which Ticktum responded in a surprisingly positive manner.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Ticktum said: "It has come to my attention, via the Twittersphere, that a certain driver in Formula 1, not to name names, but his name is George Russell, has made some rather choice comments about a certain Formula E driver, he hasn’t named my name, but it’s quite obviously pointed at me. I’d like to address those comments that he made.

"Number one, thank you for the free publicity, we’ll take that any day of the week. And two, while what Max did today was a little bit sceptical, to be likened to him at any point in my career is positive, if you ask me."

