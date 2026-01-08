Whatever way you dice it, Lewis Hamilton's first Formula 1 year at Ferrari was a major disappointment.

A season where realistic hopes of an outside shot of the championship coated in a a few race wins and a smatter of podiums ended up with none of the three.

Instead the best it got was an early season sprint win in China. A fine achievement but very much an anomaly compared to the rest of the campaign, where he finished 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc who did secure seven top-three finishes compared to Hamilton's blank.

F1 2025 Top 6 Driver Standings Driver Team Points Lando Norris McLaren 423 Max Verstappen Red Bull 421 Oscar Piastri McLaren 410 George Russell Mercedes 319 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 242 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 156

But we also know this was a very unsettling year for Hamilton, who has struggled with the Italian language and culture, but not without trying and it's something he has improved throughout the year. (Quick tip, Lewis. If you buy into the notion that lunch is a mega important time of the day (and why wouldn't you?), you're off to a good start).

Outside of F1, the death of his beloved dog Roscoe hit him deeply and anyone with pets knows that the passing of a loved animal is a heart-breaking experience.

Other problems with Ferrari included his awkward relationship with race engineer Riccardo Adami, with their disagreements and way of working not exactly helping them gel over the 2025 season.

Hamilton can still succeed with Ferrari

Now this isn't me making excuses for Hamilton but you can see why he will look back at his first year at the team and think a lot has gone against him.

In fact he hinted at it himself on his 41st birthday on Wednesday when he described 2025, saying: "I’m conscious that we’re entering the Year of the Horse and leaving behind the Year of the Snake."

For those not up to speed, he is of course referring to the animals for the Chinese New Year, rather than hitting a point in his life where he gives years random animals...anyway...

But while we don't know how good or bad the Ferrari is yet, one thing we can be assured of is Hamilton has not given up on his Italian Job yet.

Hamilton's birthday post was an uplifting one, and it seems the winter has given him time to think how he will tackle 2026 in the most prepared way possible judging by his motivational tone.

With a rested winter without the transition of Mercedes to Ferrari, a bit more understanding of his new work environment and hopefully no personal tragedies, it could indeed be the year of the 'prancing horse' for Hamilton where we will finally get to see the best of him again.

READ MORE: The astonishing F1 records Lewis Hamilton could break in 2026

Related