The car collection of Fernando Alonso is certainly befitting of an F1 champion and his recent return in a Ferrari further proves his expensive taste.

From time-to-time F1 drivers can be spotted out in Monaco in their supercars, with Alonso recently seen cruising around the streets of the principality in the rare Mercedes Benz CLK GTR, painted in silver and worth around $10million.

The Spaniard was once again caught behind the wheel in the Monaco sunshine and the clip was shared to social media, only this time he returned to the iconic Ferrari brand.

Alonso raced at Ferrari from 2010 until 2014, where he picked up 11 race wins but sadly not a third world title. His last win in F1 was with the Scuderia, but came all the way back in 2013 at his home Spanish Grand Prix.

Alonso shows off Ferrari

The former Ferrari star has maintained a love for the brand, however, appearing behind the wheel of a Ferrari 512 TR last December in the iconic Rosso Corsa shade.

This time, the video showed Alonso in the LaFerrari covered in black with a red trim, powered by a 6.3-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine.

Alongside Mercedes and Ferrari, Alonso has also flaunted his Aston Martin Valiant, a road-legal, track focused V12 sports car that is worth up to £2.5million.

Alonso's love for rare cars continues, with only 38 units of the Valiant produced globally and was created to celebrate Aston Martin's 110th anniversary.

The two-time champion worked closely with the team to create what he described as 'masterpiece'.

