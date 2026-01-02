Lewis Hamilton's major weakness could end F1 career

Former F1 racer Ralf Schumacher has suggested the reason why seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is now struggling in the sport.

Hamilton joined Ferrari at the beginning of the 2025 season, but failed to secure a single grand prix podium across 24 race weekends with the team.

The Brit finished down in sixth in the drivers' championship, 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the same car.

In 2026, new regulations are sweeping into the sport, which may just give Hamilton a lift, with the 40-year-old set to drive a completely new generation of car that may be better suited to his talents.

However, Schumacher has now said that Hamilton will only begin to improve his performances if he changes his attitude towards simulator work. The German legend has said that he has heard that Hamilton is not a fan of simulators, and doesn't spend too much time learning about the complex cars in the off-track simulations.

"Expectations were enormous," Schumacher told Sport1 about Hamilton's first season at Ferrari. "I received a lot of criticism when I said he wouldn't be fighting for the world championship and would need time to keep up with Leclerc. And that's exactly how it turned out.

"There are no more tests. In the past, winter tests would have helped. But behind the scenes, you hear that he doesn't like simulators. And he's still looking for that old driving feel. That tells me it's not just age, but also a mental thing. He's no longer willing to open up.

"I know that feeling myself - on a different level. Fred Vasseur now hopes that he'll embrace the package more next year. I think the chances are slim. The car is becoming more twitchy, Leclerc can handle that, Hamilton needs stability at the rear.

"Hamilton was never much of a setup tinkerer," Schumacher continued. "That was already known from his Formula 3 days. Toto Wolff always said at Mercedes: 'The drivers drive, the team does the setup'. You can't change that overnight. That's a weakness.

"I find his statement interesting that only people who have never been as successful as him criticise him. He's basically right - but a little more self-reflection would still do him good."

Will Hamilton retire after 2026?

2026 is the final year of Hamilton's current Ferrari contract, and he's going to have to put in some much improved performances for the team to consider triggering an extension for another year or two.

The new 2026 cars are said to favour drivers who have grown up using simulators and competing in sim racing series, such as Max Verstappen and the younger generation of drivers.

If Hamilton really is unwilling to adapt to the new demands of the sport, then his time in F1 could be over sooner than we might think, with rumours swirling that he will retire if he and Ferrari are not competitive in 2026.

Ferrari are rumoured to be looking at offering Ollie Bearman a chance at the seat for the 2027 season, with the 20-year-old rookie impressing in 2025 at Haas.

Bearman, of course, comes from a generation that have grown up on racing simulators, and that might prove to be crucial in 2026 when the greater electrical emphasis and new aerodynamic rule changes place extra responsibility on the drivers.

