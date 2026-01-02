Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has provided an update for fans of the Silver Arrows on whether his team can be expected to dominate yet another new cycle of regulations.

The team principal has seen his fair share of change at the helm of the Brackley-based squad, and used his understanding of the sport's previous regulation changes to warn that the current off-season would be incomparable to the build up he witnessed ahead of the squad's successful 2014 campaign.

“Landing in 2014, I kind of had [a good] feeling already in the winter when we were the first ones running a full car dyno,” Wolff told media.

“The engine was more reliable than it seemed with the other people. And obviously, day one testing, nobody did some laps, we did. The same on day two.

“So, it's not comparable I would say. It's also that the grid is just much more competitive than it was in previous years.”

Wolff admits Mercedes targets 'difficult' to gauge for 2026 campaign

The 2014 regulations marked the start of not just a dominant era for Mercedes, but a record-breaking one.

Between 2014 and 2021, the Silver Arrows picked up every single constructors' championship on offer having developed a car that was far superior to that of their rivals.

Lewis Hamilton also secured every drivers' title in that period, barring 2016 and 2021, when Nico Rosberg, his team-mate at the time, won his first and only title, and Max Verstappen triumphed over the Brit at the final race of 202.

New regulations came in the following year and reintroduced the ground effect era, something Hamilton certainly did not click with, and that saw Red Bull re-emerge as the constructor to beat.

So, how does Wolff assess his squad's chances of returning to the top of the order as rumours swirl over Mercedes once again being set to lead the way.

“It's super difficult to predict, because we set ourselves targets that we are on track to meet,” Wolff explained.

“But whether those targets were set ambitious enough and whether those targets have been set in the right place in terms of priorities, only the future will show.”

“This is not far away, eight weeks or so,” he said after the 2025 season finale.

Pre-season testing will kick off behind closed doors later this month and while many teams are doing their best to predict how they will fare against their rivals, the truth is that no one knows until the cars hit the track, and perhaps even longer.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has maintained the competitive order will not even be clear at the opening round in Australia come March, saying the Scuderia will be targeting a slow rise to the top of the standings.

But Wolff isn't prepared to wait around and let fate decide where Mercedes will fall when the new regulations come into play, telling media that his team will do “everything in our power to come out with a car, with a power unit that is competitive enough” for 2026 and beyond.

