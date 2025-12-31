Mercedes star delivers parting message ahead of F1 team switch

A valued member of the Mercedes F1 team has taken to social media following the conclusion of the 2025 championship to bid farewell to the Silver Arrows.

At the start of the season, George Russell was joined at the Brackley-based outfit by Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli, who was selected to fill the full-time seat after Lewis Hamilton's departure to Ferrari.

But Antonelli wasn't the only driver welcomed to Mercedes for the 2025 season, as Hamilton's former team-mate Valtteri Bottas returned to the team as their test and reserve driver having originally left the squad in 2021.

Mercedes offered Bottas a lifeline to keep him race fit throughout 2025 after the Finnish racer failed to retain his seat at Sauber or find an alternative full-time drive on the F1 grid.

And following the conclusion of this year's championship, Bottas has now bid farewell to Mercedes for what is likely to be the final time as he switches allegiances for 2026.

Bottas thanks Mercedes for F1 'gap year'

Having kept his race skills sharp and his social media presence even sharper as Mercedes' reserve driver and social media guru, the 36-year-old will now be preparing to make a full-time comeback to F1 next year with new team Cadillac.

The American outfit confirmed earlier this year that they had selected Bottas and fellow F1 veteran Sergio Perez as their first driver duo in hope that the pair's experience can help them make a splash in their first season in the sport, which coincides with the new cycle of regulations.

In a final send off before Cadillac's presence takes over Bottas' social media, the Finn wrote on Instagram: "Thank you Mercedes. It was great to be back with the family this season during my ‘gap year’.

"This team always has a special place in my heart, and I really appreciate the opportunity to be the 3rd driver for the team.

"I now respect the team, the sport, and every personnel involved even more than before. Wishing you all the best for the future & see you around soon!"

Fellow Mercedes reserve driver Frederik Vesti commented: "It was a great pleasure this year VB! Best of luck in 2026!" Whilst Mercedes kit partner adidas wrote: "Don’t know where to start. The moustache, the laughs, the fits. THANK YOU for everything, Valtteri. See you next year back on track."

