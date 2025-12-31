Lewis Hamilton exit least of Ferrari worries: Here's how nightmare could get worse

Ferrari keep on finding new ways to upset F1 fans. Not only is it bad enough that their drivers' title drought threatens to enter a second decade, but they have also ruined the reputation of one of the sport's greats - Lewis Hamilton.

I won't bore you with the miserable stats from Hamilton's 2025 season. All that remains is a small glimmer of hope that 2026 will be better. That Ferrari can finally get it right after all of this time.

If not they are in big trouble, and not just because Hamilton might leave F1 at the end of next year.

No, Hamilton's exit is the least of their concerns. Instead, 2026 will be a defining year in the career of their other driver, and the most likely to win a world title - Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari can't lose Charles Leclerc

If Ferrari's performance ends Hamilton's F1 career, while it will be infuriating to never see him lift an eighth world title in red, they ultimately can't take away from what has been a magical career for the seven-time world champion.

Heading into 2026, Ferrari shouldn't be concerned about losing Hamilton, but if their performance does result in a loss of faith from Leclerc, then that will be detrimental to their image.

Leclerc was raised to be a Ferrari world champion, joining their driver academy in 2016 and has remained loyal to them since, even though he is 28-years-old and has barely had a sniff at an F1 drivers' title.

Any other team, and Leclerc would be long gone, yet somehow the mythology of Ferrari keeps him entrapped in their false promises of glory.

Much like contemporaries George Russell and Lando Norris, Leclerc has entered the peak of his career, and will never be in better form than he is now. Which makes it all the more frightening that he is wasting this period at Ferrari.

We know this. Fans know this. Leclerc will certainly have realised it, but will be desperately trying to ignore it. If I was Leclerc's manager I would certainly be looking at better options up and down the grid. Ferrari should be incredibly concerned about this, and all they can do is continue to trust they will build a title challenger.

They will be entering 2026 knowing that another disastrous year is unacceptable both to their fans and the iconic marque they represent. For Leclerc, he cannot keep waiting for Ferrari to 'just get better'. If 2026 does not result in him driving a competitive car, then Leclerc must move elsewhere.

As one of the best drivers on the grid, and with a silly season that could be explosive given how many drivers are out of contract at the end of 2026, Leclerc could have his pick of teams. His main focus must be looking for a title winning opportunity.

For the richest, most historic, iconic name in motorsport losing Leclerc would be pathetic display of just how far Ferrari have fallen, a loss they may never come back from.

