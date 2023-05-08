F1 Drivers' Standings 2023 after the Miami Grand Prix

Graham Shaw

Monday 8 May 2023 00:10

Max Verstappen reasserted his dominance in the F1 2023 drivers' title race with a brilliant victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, bidding for a third consecutive title, looked set for a difficult afternoon after qualifying only P9 on Saturday, while Red Bull team-mate and title rival Sergio Perez claimed pole.

Verstappen though quickly cut through the field and then overtook Perez in the closing stages for a dominant victory. The win plus the fastest lap of the race saw him increase his lead over Perez from 6 points to 14.

Let's look at how that victory impacted the championship standings.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Miami Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 119 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 105

3. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 75

4. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 56

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 44

6. George Russell | Mercedes | 40

7. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 34

8. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 27

9. Lando Norris | McLaren | 10

10. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 8

11. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 6

12. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 6

13. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 4

14. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 4

15. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 2

16. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 2 17. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 2 18. Alex Albon | Williams | 1

F1 Constructors' Standings after the Miami Grand Prix

1. Red Bull | 224

2. Aston Martin | 102

3. Mercedes | 96

4. Ferrari | 78

5. McLaren | 14

6. Alpine | 14

7. Haas | 8

8. Alfa Romeo | 6

9. AlphaTauri | 2

10. Williams | 1

