F1 Drivers' Standings 2023 after the Miami Grand Prix
Max Verstappen reasserted his dominance in the F1 2023 drivers' title race with a brilliant victory at the Miami Grand Prix.
The Dutchman, bidding for a third consecutive title, looked set for a difficult afternoon after qualifying only P9 on Saturday, while Red Bull team-mate and title rival Sergio Perez claimed pole.
Verstappen though quickly cut through the field and then overtook Perez in the closing stages for a dominant victory. The win plus the fastest lap of the race saw him increase his lead over Perez from 6 points to 14.
Let's look at how that victory impacted the championship standings.
F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Miami Grand Prix
1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 119 points
2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 105
3. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 75
4. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 56
5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 44
6. George Russell | Mercedes | 40
7. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 34
8. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 27
9. Lando Norris | McLaren | 10
10. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 8
11. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 6
12. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 6
13. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 4
14. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 4
15. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 2
16. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 2 17. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 2 18. Alex Albon | Williams | 1
F1 Constructors' Standings after the Miami Grand Prix
1. Red Bull | 224
2. Aston Martin | 102
3. Mercedes | 96
4. Ferrari | 78
5. McLaren | 14
6. Alpine | 14
7. Haas | 8
8. Alfa Romeo | 6
9. AlphaTauri | 2
10. Williams | 1
