Lewis Hamilton sidelined in F1 driver duo choice

Lewis Hamilton may be a seven-time F1 world champion but that hasn't prevented him from being excluded from a recent driver duo decision.

The Brit's legacy received a dent in 2025, emerging from his first season with Ferrari without a single podium and outclassed by team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Meanwhile, fellow F1 world champion on the grid Max Verstappen, enjoyed a stellar season where he competed for the title in a sub par car and proved his abilities in a completely different racing series - winning on his GT3 debut at the Nurburgring.

Despite not winning a fifth world title, Verstappen's 2025 season has earned praise throughout the F1 community and has now entered the chat as one of greatest drivers to grace the sport.

Schumacher and Verstappen: Dream duo

During a recent appearance on Sky Sports F1 Germany's podcast, 'Backstage Pit Lane', former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher divulged his dream driver pairing.

The German named his brother and seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher and Verstappen, excluding Hamilton in a conversation he would usually have been a dead cert to have appeared in.

“My brother and Max Verstappen. That would be very interesting. They would get along well because they are both highly skilled and very sensible," Schumacher answered.

"I think it would be a very healthy rivalry. But purely in terms of skill, they are the two best drivers I have seen since I started following Formula 1,” explained the former F1 driver."

Schumacher further explained his choice, and why Hamilton was behind both drivers in his opinion.

“Performing under pressure and always being faster than their teammate, really getting the best out of the car and the team, that's what sets these two drivers apart,” he added.

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Grand Prix Record Grand Prix Position Australia 10 China DSQ Japan 7 Bahrain 5 Saudi Arabia 7 Miami 8 Emilia Romagna 4 Monaco 5 Spain 6 Canada 6 Austria 4 Great Britain 4 Belgium 7 Hungary 12 Netherlands DNF Italy 6 Azerbaijan 8 Singapore 8 United States 4 Mexico 8 Brazil DNF Las Vegas 8 Qatar 12 Abu Dhabi 8

READ MORE: Ferrari make key decision on Lewis Hamilton race engineer after awkward first year

Related