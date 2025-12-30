F1 track being SOLD and you can buy it

It has been revealed that parts of the Suzuka Circuit are set to be put up for sale after construction work on the Japanese track has been completed.

The home of F1's Japanese Grand Prix is currently undergoing renovations as work continues on the 'West Course' of the racetrack, which includes the famous 'Spoon Curve'.

The fan-favourite circuit has become a staple of the F1 calendar and the track holds a rich history.

F1 legend Michael Schumacher boasts the record for the most wins at Suzuka, having stood on the top step of the podium there on six occasions.

Behind him is fellow seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who will get the opportunity to try and match Schumacher's record when the Japanese GP returns in March 2026.

But there is plenty of work to be done at the beloved circuit with less than three months to go until the sport returns.

Home of Japanese GP to sell parts of F1 track

As construction continues at Suzuka, the circuit's official social media accounts have been posting frequent updates to perhaps subside any fears fans may have over the resurfacing not being completed in time.

The affected area has been completely closed as the reconstruction work continues, with a new layer of asphalt being laid in the process.

Suzuka's social accounts also recently revealed on 'X' that once the construction work is finished, used parts of the track will go on sale, meaning some lucky F1 fans could get their hands on them!

The post shared images of construction workers cutting sections of asphalt off the track and the accompanying caption read: "In conjunction with the resurfacing works on the Suzuka Circuit West Course, we are offering for sale asphalt from the racing track that has hosted numerous major events including Formula 1 and the Suzuka 8 Hours endurance race.

"The image shows one scene of the cutting process.

"Pricing and further details will be announced at a later date."

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star linked with shock exit as chief issues statement

Related