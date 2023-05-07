Graham Shaw

Sunday 7 May 2023 23:07 - Updated: 23:33

The final results are in from the 2023 Miami Grand Prix and it was another Max Verstappen masterclass in south Florida on Sunday.

The reigning world champion started only P9 on the grid after a blip in Qualifying on Saturday thanks to that late crash by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in Q3.

But it mattered not as the flying Dutchman cut through the field in incredible fashion before overtaking Red Bull team-mate and title rival Sergio Perez for the win in the closing stages.

Fernando Alonso claimed yet another podium in P3 for Aston Martin, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton improved from P13 on the grid to a P6 finish.

Here is a full rundown on how things finished at the Miami International Autodrome.

Miami Grand Prix 2023 results

The results from Miami are as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull):

2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +5.384

3. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +26.305

4. George Russell (Mercedes): +33.229

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +42.511

6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +51.249

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +52.988

8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +55.670

9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +58.123

10. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +62.945

11. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +64.309

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +64.754

13. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +71.637

14. Alex Albon (Williams): +72.861

15. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +74.950

16. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +78.440

17. Lando Norris (McLaren): +87.717

18. Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri): +88.949

19. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): 1 LAP

20. Logan Sargeant (Williams): 1 LAP

Fastest Lap

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:29.708 on lap 56

