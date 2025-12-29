Ferrari chief tells off F1 star for changing room 'mess'
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has been exposed by the Scuderia on social media in a hilarious clip of the driver being scolded by F1 boss Fred Vasseur.
The Frenchman has been at the helm of the Maranello-based F1 team since he was appointed to take over from Mattia Binotto in January 2023, and has worked closely with Leclerc ever since.
2025 marked the 10th season in the sport for the 28-year-old and his seventh as a Ferrari driver, meaning he is certainly at home around the Italian squad.
And it was perhaps this familiarity that allowed Leclerc to become so laidback on set during a recent shoot with his F1 team, where he got in trouble with Vasseur over the state of his changing room.
Leclerc makes a mess at Ferrari
In a video posted to Ferrari's official social media, Leclerc was innocently sat watching the set before being interrupted by his boss, who could be heard shouting at him from across the room.
"Charles, didn't you ever tidy your room?" Vasseur asked.
But this left Leclerc baffled, prompting the Monegasque star to reply: "What is this question?"
The Ferrari team principal then justified his enquiry, adding: "Did you see the mess you left in your changing room?"
Leclerc then breathed a sigh of relief, before translating the conversation to the social team, clarifying that he was not being lambasted for his behaviour on set, just simply being kept in line by his boss.
