Leclerc reveals Miami GP NECK injury after smashes

Jack Walker

Sunday 7 May 2023 20:57

Charles Leclerc's disastrous F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend has continued, with the Monegasque driver revealing he will race with an injury.

With the track surface under criticism for not offering cars enough grip and dust covering parts of the circuit, Lerclerc binned his famous red car into the barriers at Turn 7 twice.

The traditional racing line will be no quicker than the rest of the tarmac thanks to torrential rain overnight, so we could see racing unlike anything we saw in the inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix last year, but Leclerc doesn't envisage a positive race.

Realistic expectations

Leclerc, who will be driving with an injured neck, starts from seventh place and says it will be extremely difficult to finish much higher up the order

“I am always very self-critical, but I am also honest and realistic,” Leclerc said after his error in Q3.

“You have to reset everything and bring points home today. I’m not in the best shape physically today; I have my neck completely blocked, but I’ll do everything to make a good race today.”

Rain could change everything

There is, however, a decent chance of more rain falling during Sunday’s showpiece – something which would present Leclerc with new opportunity. . ”The weather can change everything. The track will be different because it rained last night. It will be a complicated race for everyone because there is no grip. This means that overtaking will be very difficult, and it will be a great challenge if it rains,” Leclerc concluded.

