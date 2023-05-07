F1 2023 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Chris Deeley

Sunday 7 May 2023 19:39

Sergio Perez will start from pole on Sunday in Miami, with Fernando Alonso starting alongside him just like he did in Jeddah.

Charles Leclerc's crash in qualifying left the grid in an unusually jumbled formation, with reigning champion and 2023 leader Max Verstappen starting down in eighth.

Carlos Sainz will start from third, unexpectedly joined on the second row by the Haas of Kevin Magnussen.

Mercedes continued a tricky race weekend, George Russell dragging his Silver Arrows up to sixth – seven positions ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who failed to even reach Q3.

Leclerc's crash left his Ferrari starting from P7, alongside the Alpine of Esteban Ocon – whose team-mate Pierre Gasly starts fifth.

Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas round out the top 10, followed by Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg.

The only team without a car through to Q2 were McLaren, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri starting 16th and 19th respectively. The last spot on the grid is taken by home driver Logan Sargeant.

