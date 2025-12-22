Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has revealed the true nature of F1 champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen has claimed four world championships with Red Bull, and has become the most crucial cog of the team, backed up by his stunning performance in 2025 in their struggling RB21 car.

While team-mate Yuki Tsunoda could only score 30 points from 22 race weekends, Verstappen won eight grands prix, and missed out on the F1 drivers' title by just two points.

In 2025, Red Bull have seen long-time team principal Christian Horner sacked from his post for poor performance, while stalwart Helmut Marko has retired from his role as motorsport advisor.

Now, Red Bull CEO Mintzlaff has been talking about speculation suggesting Verstappen gets exactly what he wants at Red Bull, and that he is pretty much running the team.

"Yes, that's nonsense," Mintzlaff told De Telegraaf. "I can tell you that all agreements are clear, and he's never made a single request of me. The same goes for his manager and father.

"Max is clear about what he wants, and that's okay, because he's the best driver in the world. But there's only one boss with us, and that's that famous can we sell. Max is a great guy, not a diva."

Will Verstappen stay at Red Bull?

Red Bull are starting a new era in 2026, with no Horner, no Marko and no design legend Adrian Newey, who joined Aston Martin in March.

It'll be the first full season in which new team principal Laurent Mekies is stewarding the Milton Keynes outfit, and it's also their first season as a power unit supplier, with Red Bull Powertrains taking over from Honda, in partnership with Ford.

Mekies' main concern will likely be to try and get Verstappen to stay with the outfit.

Verstappen's long-term future at the team has been called into question in each of the last two seasons, and he's unlikely to want to stick around for a rebuilding phase at Red Bull.

There have been rumours that if Red Bull don't hit the ground running for the new regulations that are sweeping into the sport in 2026, then Verstappen will look to move away.

But Mintzlaff doesn't seem to be too concerned about that, continuing: "Again: I'm sure he'll stay with us forever. If he ever retires as a driver - I hope not too soon - I hope he stays with us in another role. His knowledge and feel for a car are so special, and he can consult with his engineers at a very high level. That makes him unique."

