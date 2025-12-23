Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has addressed the exit clause in Max Verstappen's F1 contract.

Verstappen's current Red Bull contract runs until the end of 2028, but contains an exit clause that will release him from the deal early, which is all dependent on his championship position.

It previously stated that if Verstappen is outside the top three at a specified reference point, the summer break, he would be allowed to leave the team.

Red Bull's late resurgence during the second half of the 2025 season, allowed Verstappen back into the championship fight and he finished two points behind eventual champion Lando Norris in the drivers' standings.

Prior to the summer break, however, this eventuality looked like a distant possibility with rumours swirling about a potential switch to Mercedes or Aston Martin for Verstappen.

Will Verstappen remain at Red Bull?

Next season will be a true test for Red Bull, with 2026 ushering in brand new regulations while the team also produce their own power units in partnership with Ford.

While paddock whispers vary on the strength of this venture, the success of the engine can only be adequately measured after lights out in Melbourne next March.

Red Bull boss Mintzlaff does not fear a downturn in performance for the team, and with it, triggering Verstappen's exit clause, discussing the four-time world champion's contract with Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

“What is important to say is that I am not afraid of any performance clause in his contract,” he said.

“What is most important for an athlete is to see that everyone in the team gives everything for him.

“And I think Max has been impressed by the way the results and the atmosphere in the team have turned this year.”

In the same interview, Mintzlaff expressed the confident assertion that Verstappen will remain at Red Bull until the end of his career. If proven true, the Dutchman will find himself in the remarkable position of having won every single one of his F1 world titles at the same team.

