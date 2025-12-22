Max Verstappen gives shock reaction over daughter Lily becoming F1 champion

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has issued a stunning revelation about his daughter's future in racing.

Verstappen became a father for the first time earlier this year, with him and his partner Kelly Piquet welcoming Lily Verstappen-Piquet into the world.

The Dutchman has regularly spoken about his joy at having Lily at home after race weekends, and he has seemingly been a more calm and mature presence on the F1 grid since he started his family.

But Verstappen is very clear about not wanting his daughter to follow in his footsteps, with the 28-year-old clearly not the biggest fan of the media speculation that surrounds all of the drivers on the F1 grid.

Verstappen was asked in his end of season interview with Viaplay about the possibility of baby Lily becoming the first female F1 champion in the future.

''I hope not," he replied. "Please no. No, no, no I hope not.''

Will Verstappen retire from F1 early?

Verstappen has himself become more and more frustrated with the world of F1 in recent seasons, even though he has stated that his love for racing is still there.

The Dutchman opted not to speak in official FIA press conferences for a period in 2024, having been handed a community service-style punishment by the FIA for swearing in one such press conference.

He also opted not to attend the premiere of the F1 movie earlier this year, which was put on for all 20 drivers ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

In the same interview as the comments about Lily, Verstappen also revealed that he may well retire from the sport sooner than expected.

"I don't see myself driving in Formula 1 until I'm 44, let alone with 24 races per season," he said. "Even being in F1 at 34 would be too much."

Verstappen is currently 28, meaning he could potentially only have five more seasons left in the sport if he sticks to his own timeline.

