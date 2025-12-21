Lewis Hamilton 'needs to go away': F1 champion's advice to struggling Ferrari star
Lewis Hamilton 'needs to go away': F1 champion's advice to struggling Ferrari star
Lewis Hamilton has received advice from a fellow F1 world champion ahead of the 2026 season.
The seven-time world champion signed off the 2025 season under the worst circumstances, delivering consecutive Q1 exits and being unable to claim a podium for the first time in his 18-year career.
Hamilton's exhaustion at the end of the season was a far cry from the excitement ahead of his Ferrari arrival, where the Brit was wrapped up in the childhood dream of racing at the Maranello-based outfit.
24 races later, however, and Hamilton's is a different story, with talk of an early retirement dominating discourse around the champion.
Hill's advice for Hamilton
Speaking on the Drive to Wynn Podcast, the 1996 world champion Damon Hill praised the current grid for getting through the 2025 season and offered some advice to Hamilton, telling him to 'go away' for a short while and enjoy life before next season.
“I think they’ve all done a great job. This season is gruelling," Hill said.
“I mean, they get paid well, and they’re doing the job they love, but, at 24 races and different time zones all over the place, it takes its toll.
“They definitely will need a break after this one. And mentally, I think it’s exhausting.
“I think Lewis, particularly, never really recovered from 2021.
“I mean, he went into the next few seasons, and the car wasn’t competitive, and he struggled there. And I think he was demotivated, and he went to Ferrari as a kind of way to give himself another chance.
“I think he maybe overdid the workload. He was everywhere promoting and working, and trying to get to know the team.
“I think he probably needs a rest. I definitely agree that out of all of them, he probably needs to go away and just enjoy life.”
F1 HEADLINES: ‘Game over’ for Hamilton as Ferrari boss explores 2026 reshuffle
Related
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton 'needs to go away': F1 champion's advice to struggling Ferrari star
- 19 minutes ago
The F1 legend that got 'told off' over Top Gear appearance
- Yesterday 22:56
Piastri beats Norris in off-track battle as F1 star goes full Aussie
- Yesterday 21:57
Daniel Ricciardo's issues 'important announcement' for new drive opportunities
- Yesterday 21:13
Max Verstappen issues early retirement threat to F1 unless crucial change is made
- Yesterday 20:26
Eagle eyed F1 fans spot hidden message in new Max Verstappen number
- Yesterday 19:43
Most read
Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
- 7 december
Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
- 13 december
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 6 december
Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
- 7 december
Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
- 12 december
F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP
- 4 december