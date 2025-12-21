Lewis Hamilton has received advice from a fellow F1 world champion ahead of the 2026 season.

The seven-time world champion signed off the 2025 season under the worst circumstances, delivering consecutive Q1 exits and being unable to claim a podium for the first time in his 18-year career.

Hamilton's exhaustion at the end of the season was a far cry from the excitement ahead of his Ferrari arrival, where the Brit was wrapped up in the childhood dream of racing at the Maranello-based outfit.

24 races later, however, and Hamilton's is a different story, with talk of an early retirement dominating discourse around the champion.

Hill's advice for Hamilton

Speaking on the Drive to Wynn Podcast, the 1996 world champion Damon Hill praised the current grid for getting through the 2025 season and offered some advice to Hamilton, telling him to 'go away' for a short while and enjoy life before next season.

“I think they’ve all done a great job. This season is gruelling," Hill said.

“I mean, they get paid well, and they’re doing the job they love, but, at 24 races and different time zones all over the place, it takes its toll.

“They definitely will need a break after this one. And mentally, I think it’s exhausting.

“I think Lewis, particularly, never really recovered from 2021.

“I mean, he went into the next few seasons, and the car wasn’t competitive, and he struggled there. And I think he was demotivated, and he went to Ferrari as a kind of way to give himself another chance.

“I think he maybe overdid the workload. He was everywhere promoting and working, and trying to get to know the team.

“I think he probably needs a rest. I definitely agree that out of all of them, he probably needs to go away and just enjoy life.”

