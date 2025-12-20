Max Verstappen has not backed down over comments he could have won the F1 title sooner if he was driving with McLaren.

The Dutchman ensured the 2025 title fight went down to the wire in Abu Dhabi, coming from 104 points behind to finish two points behind Lando Norris in the final standings.

Initially, the 2025 world drivers' championship looked like McLaren's to lose, possessing the most dominant car ahead of their rivals, a fact Verstappen noted himself.

When asked about the complexion of the championship if he had been driving Norris' McLaren ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Verstappen said rather impishly: "We wouldn't be talking about a championship. It would already have been won, easily.

"I mean they won the constructors' championship so early that yeah ... you can fill it in yourself."

Does Verstappen regret McLaren comments?

A man of little regrets, Verstappen was quizzed on these comments during an interview with Dutch publication Formule1.nl and refused to back down.

"Haha, but that's just a fact! That's not meant to be irritating," Verstappen explained.

"Not even consciously or unconsciously. It's just a fact. And no one has to agree with it, but that's how I feel about it. That's my opinion.

"Some people won't like hearing it, but that's not my problem, ultimately. I'm not saying it to provoke or provoke anyone, but when someone asks me something, I usually just answer. And yes, it's a fact."

Nonetheless, it was Norris who walked away with his first drivers' trophy after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and will be the 'number 1' driver on the grid for Verstappen to hunt down.

