F1 fan's Mum does AMAZING job turning McLaren car into a Red Bull

An F1 fan's Mum has documented a stunning effort to turn a McLaren car into a Red Bull, with her young son being a Max Verstappen fan.

Verstappen may have missed out on the title to McLaren's Lando Norris this year, but his four previous consecutive world championships made him a favourite for a lot of fans, while his exciting driving style has had young fans on the edge of their seats.

And the son of Instagram user fastlanefamiglia, is no different, with the young lad seen dressed head to toe in Red Bull Racing/Verstappen gear.

That set off the Mum to undertake a huge project, turning a mini McLaren F1 car into a Red Bull, not just with paint, but with vinyls, and a change of the colour of the wheels.

The final result was stunning, and the Instagram user posted that: "The smile on his face at the end made every second worth it. Bye bye Papaya. Hello Red Bull."

It's unclear why the Instagram user didn't just buy a Red Bull car in the first place, but perhaps it's because her son used to be a McLaren fan and is now a Red Bull fan, clearly disgusted by papaya rules.

Or maybe he just likes supporting the underdogs, which McLaren were up until around seven days ago.

Will Red Bull bounce back in 2026?

Whatever his reason for supporting Verstappen and Red Bull, he will be desperately hoping that they can defeat McLaren next year, with new regulations sweeping into the sport that may just see a shake up of the competitive order.

It may just mean that 2025 was McLaren's only dominant year, with the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin also wanting to get into the mix next year.

Red Bull have a new power unit partnership with Ford coming up from 2026 having previously ditched Honda in order to make their own power units in partnership with Ford, and they also have a new team-mate for Verstappen.

Isack Hadjar will take the second seat at Red Bull after a fantastic rookie year with Racing Bulls, and Red Bull will hope that it means they can finish higher up the constructors' standings than the third place they achieved in 2024 and 2025.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus

Related