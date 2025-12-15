Inside Helmut Marko’s favourite restaurant

Red Bull F1 legend Helmut Marko recently took part in a bombshell interview with De Telegraaf in which he said some rather juicy things about former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, and he did it all in the comfort of his favourite restaurant.

Marko recently retired from Red Bull despite the fact that he had a contract that was supposed to run until the end of the 2026 season, and it meant that his 20 years as a motorsport advisor came to an end.

And he has since taken to an exclusive with the above publication, slamming the last few years of the Horner era, claiming that 'dirty tactics' were at play, that Horner was 'lying about everything' and that he allegedly wanted to 'takeover' Red Bull.

The 82-year-old clearly had an axe to grind with the former Red Bull team principal, who was sacked from his role back in July.

And Marko took to Francis Bistro in Graz to do just that.

Where is Marko's home town?

Helmut Marko was born in the Austrian city of Graz back in 1943, and it is still where he chooses to call home when not involved in the chaos of the F1 season.

Graz is in the south east of the country, and is the second largest city in Austria, after Vienna.

Its main attractions include the stunning Schlossberg with its beautiful views of the city, as well as the Hauptplatz and the Murinzel.

And of course, Francis Bistro.

What is Helmut Marko's favourite restaurant in Austria?

"We're going to Francis'," Marko said in his interview with De Telegraaf. "Small menu, excellent food. It's just down the road."

Francis Bistro in Graz is known for its traditional Austrian food, as well as a great range of fish dishes and desserts.

The restaurant prides itself on its atmosphere, which it calls 'comfortable and quiet', perfect for an 82-year-old who is somewhat of a superstar in the Austrian city of Graz.

De Telegraaf described Marko as having the word 'Servus!' thrown at him by a number of Graz residents. The word is a greeting in Austrian-German.

The above publication also say of the 82-year-old F1 stalwart: "Marko doesn't have to look at the menu for long. There are only a few dishes on it, and he knows them by heart."

So if you're ever in Graz, be sure to check out Francis Bistro, on the recommendation of Marko himself.

