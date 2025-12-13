F1 champion Lando Norris admitted that he will miss Yuki Tsunoda, despite the former Red Bull star's questionable on track antics at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull have decided to promote Isack Hadjar to the main team for 2026, wasting no time in getting him in the car for next year's post-season tyre test at Yas Marina.

Tsunoda will serve out the 2026 season as test and reserve driver at Red Bull, with F2 star Arvid Lindblad accompanying Liam Lawson at the sister team, Racing Bulls.

In his final race with Red Bull in Abu Dhabi, Tsunoda was tasked with aiding Max Verstappen in his title battle against Norris.

Verstappen, who was leading and eventually won the race, needed Norris to finish fourth or lower to win the title, and after the first round of pit stops the Brit came out behind Tsunoda.

The Japanese driver tried to back Norris into the clutches of net-fourth place Charles Leclerc, but was ultimately vulnerable to the faster McLaren on the straight.

In defending his position however, Tsunoda changed direction more than once and pushed Norris off the track where he was forced to overtake the Red Bull.

Both incidents were then referred to the stewards, with Tsunoda receiving a five-second time penalty for more than one change of direction. The stewards took the circumstances into consideration and ruled no further action on Norris' overtake off track.

Norris reflects on Tsunoda exit

Norris crossed the finish line in third, enough to claim his first drivers' championship with a two points advantage ahead of Verstappen.

Speaking to the media after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Norris reflected on Tsunoda's dubious defending but only had a positive remarks to make about his competitor, who he claimed he would miss.

"It was close, I knew Yuki was going to make my day difficult. We knew that before the race," he said.

"He certainly did his job," Norris added as he moved his head from side-to-side, imitating Tsunoda's defending.

The newly crowned champion then said: "I love Yuki. He's one of the coolest, funniest, most genuine people.

"It's sad to see him not in Formula 1 next year, because he is a very strong driver. Off-track drivers parade, he's always one of the first people to congratulate me or say hello."

