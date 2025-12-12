Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has complained about Lewis Hamilton's outfit in his famous Ferrari photo from earlier this year.

Hamilton joined Ferrari back in January, and his first ever photo as a Ferrari driver was posted to the Maranello outfit's social media pages at the start of the year, with Hamilton posing outside Enzo Ferrari's office.

It was an iconic moment, and the picture has been liked almost six million times on Instagram, breaking F1 records on social media.

But Hamilton's former team principal Wolff has revealed that he was not happy with the seven-time champion's choice of outfit.

Hamilton and Wolff worked together at Mercedes between 2013-2024, winning six drivers' championships and eight constructors' titles together in a historic partnership.

Wolff has revealed that he constantly tried to get Hamilton to wear suits for certain photo shoots, but that the Brit didn't want to.

"Also he did that famous photo in front of the Enzo Ferrari house wearing a suit like he was in The Godfather," Wolff told The Telegraph.

"For years I had tried to get him to wear a suit and he always resisted it and put his stuff on. And here, on the first day with a new friend, he is wearing a suit!

"And that must have been one of the most published photos ever on social media."

Hamilton's first year at Ferrari

While Wolff and Hamilton's split was amicable at the end of 2024, there would have been much sadness about the fact that the partnership was finally coming to an end.

But Mercedes have moved on well, with the 2025 season yielding second spot in the constructors' championship as George Russell took over Hamilton's team leadership role with two grands prix wins, and Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli took to F1 well in his first season.

Hamilton's Ferrari move, however, did not work out so well in 2025, with the seven-time champion not even getting himself onto a grand prix podium throughout the season, and finishing sixth in the drivers' championship.

The 40-year-old still has one year remaining on his Ferrari contract, and will be hoping that he and his team can bounce back in 2026 and fight closer to the front of the grid.

New regulations are sweeping into the sport in 2026, and the last set of regulations only saw Hamilton claim two race victories across four seasons.

