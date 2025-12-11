Adam Norris throws shade at absent parents in F1 title celebrations

Lando Norris' father, Adam Norris, has seemingly criticised other parents for not showing up to races as much as he did during Norris' younger racing exploits.

Norris became an F1 world champion last weekend, clinging on to third position in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to do enough to beat four-time world champion Max Verstappen to championship success.

And the Brit's parents played a big part of the celebrations, with mum Cisca Wauman capturing fans' hearts with her emotional interview on Sky Sports F1, and Adam Norris producing a classy gesture in congratulating Oscar Piastri after the race for his season.

But, an interview from last Sunday from Adam Norris where he talked about his son's journey has caused him to come in for some criticism, with him appearing to throw shade on some parents from Norris' karting days.

"I loved the journey, I really enjoyed every part of that journey," he told F1TV.

"But it was hard, really difficult. Some of the other parents packed up because they didn't want to do that but I was there and the team was there the whole way through to keep going."

While Norris' dedication would have been crucial in propelling his son to F1 championship success, many talented young racers fall out of racing because their parents are not able to afford the extortionate entry fees and travel costs for certain racing series.

What does Adam Norris do for a living?

Adam Norris' net worth is believed to be around £200million, and he ranked 610th on the 2022 Sunday Times Rich List.

Norris became a millionaire through building up one of the UK's most successful pension companies, Hargreaves Lansdown.

In 1998, he set up pensions company Pensions Direct, and a year later he was bought out by Hargreaves Lansdown, helping to build that company up.

In 2007, the company was recognised as Britain’s largest direct-to-consumer pension retailer.

When the company went public in 2008, Norris decided to step down and was a very wealthy man at the age of 36.

He has since gone on to invest and help build over 30 businesses, including Pure Electric, an e-scooter company that he founded in 2018 that has a vision to change urban mobility.

