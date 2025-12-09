Adam Norris issues brutal dig at Max Verstappen title failure

Lando Norris' dad, Adam Norris, issued a subtle dig at Max Verstappen after the Dutchman's F1 title loss in Abu Dhabi.

Norris' consistency and cool-head under pressure propelled him to his first world title on Sunday, only needing a podium finish to beat four-time world champion Verstappen.

A third place finish for Norris sealed his status as the 2025 F1 drivers' champion, joining the likes of Verstappen in doing so, who did his best to claim his fifth consecutive world title by winning at Yas Marina.

Much has been said and written about McLaren's 2025 title campaign, not in the least about 'papaya rules' and mistakes that have allowed Verstappen back into the title fight.

Norris' father Adam, believes this will all be forgotten as time passes however, claiming no will remember Verstappen finishing second in this year's championship.

Speaking to F1TV in Abu Dhabi, he said: "I’m trying to think, I don’t remember who came second… maybe in the past ten championships, people have been ill, or DNF, or [had issues with] engines, but you don’t really remember it, you only remember the winner.”

Norris is an F1 champion: What's next?

First on the agenda after Norris' title win was a huge party in Abu Dhabi, sharing his wild celebrations on social media alongside the caption: "Lifetime of work went into this hangover."

The champion also announced that he will switch from the iconic '4' driver number to '1' for 2026, a change for the first time since he joined the sport in 2019.

Norris' hard work wasn't over after Sunday, and took to the track the following Tuesday to compete in Pirelli's end of season 2026 tyre test in Abu Dhabi.

When he jumped back into the MCL39 there was a slight change for Norris however, who diverged from his customary neon green helmet and instead opted for the gold of a recently crowned F1 champion.

