Newly crowned F1 champion Lando Norris partied in style after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Norris finally realised the lifelong dream of becoming an F1 drivers’ champion at Yas Marina, finishing third and out-scoring Max Verstappen by two points in the standings.

An emotional Norris was embraced by his parents, Adam and Cisca, as soon as he jumped out of the car, alongside his girlfriend Magui Corceiro.

What everyone wanted to know after Norris’ title win was how he planned to celebrate, and social media timelines on Monday soon filled with clips of the champion’s wild celebrations in Abu Dhabi.

Doing the rounds was a clip of Norris belting out Sweet Caroline to a crowd of onlookers, who all immortalised the moment behind the screens of their smartphones.

The obligatory We Are the Champions was also sung at high volume, although these wild celebrations were still not a match for Toto Wolff’s divebomb into the crowd in 2021.

Who was at Lando Norris F1 title celebrations?

As photographed by luxury events brand Amber Lounge, Norris was joined by girlfriend Corceiro who was pictured beside the laughing champion, in a carousel of pictures they posted to Instagram.

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc and fiancée Alexandra Saint Mleux were also in attendance, filmed in their party get-up heading to the party after Sunday’s race.

Award for best dancer has to go to Norris' dad, Adam, who also had his moment online after a clip of his bold moves caught the attention - and the nostalgia - of all of those 90s ravers.

Despite her plan to head back to the hotel and read her book, Norris’ mum Cisca Wauman could also be seen in the background, as the champion’s clan let their hair down after such a high-pressure F1 season.

