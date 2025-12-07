Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton issued a classy tribute to new British world champion Lando Norris following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, also revealing some advice he gave to him.

Norris just needed to finish third in Abu Dhabi to win the world title, even if Max Verstappen won the race, which he did.

Despite some pressure from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc behind, Norris did manage to cling on to third, and was crowned the 35th F1 world champion.

Now, Hamilton has revealed some advice that he gave to his fellow Brit before the race which may just have helped him with any nerves he was feeling.

Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver of all-time, and has a plethora of experience when it comes to dealing with tense title fights.

"I'm really happy for him, winning your first world championship is truly special," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brookes.

"[The] UK continues to pump out great drivers, and I know what the feeling is also when you're coming into this race and fighting for your first championship, it's nerve-wracking. I'm just really proud of him.

"Before the weekend, I told him what he does works, so don't change anything, and I guess that's what he did."

Can Hamilton bounce back next year?

While Hamilton's congratulations of Norris was a classy gesture, Hamilton would, of course, rather be challenging for the title himself.

He left Mercedes and joined Ferrari at the beginning of 2025 in the hope that he could get back into the mix for a record-breaking eighth world championship title, but he has arguably never been further away from the title.

Hamilton has finished the 2025 season in sixth in the drivers' championship, and has not even claimed a single grand prix victory in the season.

It's the first season of his entire career that he has not claimed a podium, and he has mentioned that he is excited to get rid of this current generation of car.

Since the start of the ground effect era, Hamilton has won just two grands prix in four full seasons.

2026 sees wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport, and Hamilton will hope that the next generation of cars are more suited to his talents, and that he can challenge Norris next year for race wins.

F1 RESULTS: NEW champion crowned as Verstappen heroics not enough at Abu Dhabi GP

Related