Mercedes boss Toto Wolff ready to give Max Verstappen F1 title boost
Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has said that his drivers are not going to get involved to help the McLaren drivers in their championship fight.
George Russell is starting fourth at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, immediately behind the three championship protagonists, who are all attempting to claim drivers' championship success at the season-ending race.
McLaren's Lando Norris is 12 points ahead of four-time champion Max Verstappen heading into the final race, with the other McLaren racer Oscar Piastri a further four points back.
McLaren have Mercedes power units in the back of their cars, but in a boost to Verstappen's chances this weekend, Wolff has revealed that just because the two teams are linked, doesn't mean that his drivers will help out the McLarens.
"No, we're not going to get involved in that," Wolff replied when asked by Sky Sports F1 whether Mercedes will factor in the championship fight.
"It's a three-way battle between the three drivers. The constructors' championship is already decided; McLaren won it with our power unit. May the best driver win."
Mercedes' growing F1 influence
While Mercedes have not been involved in the title fight this season, there's no doubt that they hope to be in years to come, with Russell one of the in-form drivers on the grid in 2025.
2026 is set to see wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport, and the rumours circulating in the paddock are that Mercedes are best placed to make the most of those changes.
What's more, their power units will be used by a new customer in Alpine, as the German car manufacturer continue to issue four teams with engines.
Mercedes, Williams, Alpine and McLaren will all use Mercedes power units in 2026 and beyond, and they will hope to add many more constructors' championships both as a constructor and as an engine manufacturer.
