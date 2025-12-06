Aston Martin F1 duo Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have been hit with an extraordinary FIA summons after an unusual breach of regulations.

Both have been called to meet the stewards 15 minutes before Free Practice 3 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which begins at 10.30am UK time after failing to attend a fan-engagement activity, a breach of Article 19.2(c) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, at the Yas Marina circuit.

The regulation reads: 'Within a one hour period finishing no later than one and a half hours prior to the scheduled start of P1, 10 drivers must be available for fan engagement activities for a maximum period of 30 minutes each (this window includes the time required to travel to and return from the fan activity) within the one hour period.'

Has an F1 driver done this before?

It is unsure what penalty the drivers would receive if found guilty of the alleged offence due to the scarcity of the breach.

However, Max Verstappen was fined €25,000 for failing to attend a media session which broke what was then article 19.4 of the sporting regulations back in 2017 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

It follows an unusual day of for Aston Martin, with neither of their main drivers taking part in FP1, both replaced by rookie drivers Jak Crawford and Cian Shields - who were last in 19th and 20th respectively during the session.

Fortunes slightly improved when Alonso and Stroll jumped back in the car for FP2, with Alonso ninth at just over six tenths behind fastest man Lando Norris for McLaren, while Stroll was a further tenth back in 12th.

Aston Martin though have endured a poor campaign by their standards, as they head into the final race of the season in seventh place of ten teams on 80 points. In addition they only have a half-chance of passing Racing Bulls in sixth as there is a 12-point gap between them - meaning Alonso and Stroll would likely have to finish 6th and 7th to even have a chance of beating Red Bull's sister team.

Focus will be on 2026 for Aston Martin though, with the first car designed under Adrian Newey's watch to hit the track as they look to try and become a title challenging team in Formula 1.

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 800 2 Mercedes 459 3 Red Bull 426 4 Ferrari 382 5 Williams 137 6 Racing Bulls 92 7 Aston Martin 80 8 Haas 73 9 Kick Sauber 68 10 Alpine 22

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren pull out of Abu Dhabi media duties as driver slams ‘unacceptable’ team orders

Related