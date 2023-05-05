F1 Practice Today: Miami Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
The waiting is almost over as F1 continues its bid to crack America with practice for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix getting under way today (Friday May 5).
Excitement - and glamour - is off the charts right now in south Florida as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton hit the headlines ahead of the weekend's action. If you don't believe us, check out our F1 news section for all the latest updates.
That hit Netflix show 'Drive to Survive' bred a whole new generation of F1 fans and we can expect more this weekend. Welcome!
There is no Sprint Race this weekend, which means we start today (Friday) with two free practice sessions. Here are the key details if you are watching live on TV.
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday May 5, 2023
We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time in Miami with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Miami): 2pm Friday
UK time (BST): 7pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 8pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 2pm Friday
United States (Central Time): 1pm Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 11am Friday
South Africa: 8pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4am Saturday
Free Practice 2 (FP2)) - Friday May 5, 2023
We have a second 60-minute practice window later on Friday, and this is crucial for the teams as they normally use it to test out how their car performs over long runs, with a little qualifying simulation thrown in. Really important intel. Here are the times:
Local time: 5.30pm Friday
UK time (BST): 10.30pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 11.30 Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 5.30pm Friday
United States (Central Time): 4.30pm Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 2.30pm Friday
South Africa: 11.30pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 7.30am Saturday
How to watch F1 practice live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Miami, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
