Friday 5 May 2023 07:57 - Updated: 08:20

The waiting is almost over as F1 continues its bid to crack America with practice for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix getting under way today (Friday May 5).

Excitement - and glamour - is off the charts right now in south Florida as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton hit the headlines ahead of the weekend's action. If you don't believe us, check out our F1 news section for all the latest updates.

That hit Netflix show 'Drive to Survive' bred a whole new generation of F1 fans and we can expect more this weekend. Welcome!

There is no Sprint Race this weekend, which means we start today (Friday) with two free practice sessions. Here are the key details if you are watching live on TV.

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday May 5, 2023

We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time in Miami with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Miami): 2pm Friday

UK time (BST): 7pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 8pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 2pm Friday

United States (Central Time): 1pm Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 11am Friday

South Africa: 8pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4am Saturday

Free Practice 2 (FP2)) - Friday May 5, 2023

We have a second 60-minute practice window later on Friday, and this is crucial for the teams as they normally use it to test out how their car performs over long runs, with a little qualifying simulation thrown in. Really important intel. Here are the times:

Local time: 5.30pm Friday

UK time (BST): 10.30pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 11.30 Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 5.30pm Friday

United States (Central Time): 4.30pm Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 2.30pm Friday

South Africa: 11.30pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 7.30am Saturday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Miami, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

